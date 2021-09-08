Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,438,239 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.02.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

