Parallel Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.