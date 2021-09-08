Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 144,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 673.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.