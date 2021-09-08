Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

