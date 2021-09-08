Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) vs. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Financial Review

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 0.94 -$3.82 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.02 $226.41 million $1.50 10.97

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 1.14% 0.63% 0.04% Old National Bancorp 34.10% 10.36% 1.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio comprises of commercial mortgage and construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; real estate loans; and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

