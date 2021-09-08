PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PAVmed worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PAVmed by 89.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAVM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAVmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

PAVM stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

