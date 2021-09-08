PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.