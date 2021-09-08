PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.32 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $266.16 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00158659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721001 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 901,905,485 coins and its circulating supply is 616,449,577 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.