Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 921.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 849.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

