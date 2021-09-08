Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $183.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

