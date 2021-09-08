Penta Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $26,361.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00153186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00732133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

