Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 55.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $21,808.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00052104 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 24,157,187 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

