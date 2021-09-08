Pepemon Pepeballs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,705.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $4,705.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $139.07 or 0.00300271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00158966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00725680 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.