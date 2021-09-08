Perpetual Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.24 Billion (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $170.22 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.07 or 0.00045362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00153186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00732133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

PERP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,018,750 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.