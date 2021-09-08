Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Up to $41.60

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.60, but opened at $42.76. Perrigo shares last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 22,482 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2,214.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,165 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

