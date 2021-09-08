Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 146,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

