Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.97-6.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.10. Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.47.

NYSE:PM opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

