PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 39,046 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,046 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,127 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738.61.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,484.96.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $140,578.95.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 245,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $77.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PHX. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

