PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:PML opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

