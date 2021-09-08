Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 145,869 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Pinterest by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after buying an additional 292,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $4,557,131.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 963,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,318,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Shares of PINS opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 265.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

