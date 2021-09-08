Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.