Piper Sandler Comments on The First of Long Island Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The First of Long Island in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 310.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 157,313 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at about $1,939,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 482.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

