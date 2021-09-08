Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LSPD. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.62.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.80. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

