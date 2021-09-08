PIXEL (PXL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $135.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $135.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,976.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.67 or 0.01436174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.54 or 0.00569526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00332756 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00033577 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

