PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

