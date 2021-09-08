PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 55,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 167.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618 over the last ninety days.

Coupang stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

