PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 350.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TM opened at $181.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.29.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

