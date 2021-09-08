PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Matson worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Matson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,333,216.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,608 shares of company stock worth $3,381,598. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.