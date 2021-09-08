PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

