PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

