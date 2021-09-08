Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$48.24 and last traded at C$47.74. Approximately 16,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 32,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.52.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.75.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

