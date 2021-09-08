Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Plans $0.45 Semi-Annual Dividend

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

