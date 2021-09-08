Portion Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Portion has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $49,618.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.87 or 0.00728889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00043446 BTC.

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

