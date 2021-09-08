Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 43.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a PE ratio of 283.43 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

