PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.52.

NYSE:PPG opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.77. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

