PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

