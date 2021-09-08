Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 51,365,296 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £36.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

