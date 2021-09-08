Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 304,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.