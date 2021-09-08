Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $28.46

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.46, but opened at $27.50. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,194 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLNK. Tigress Financial began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

