ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 2.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 927,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,663,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

