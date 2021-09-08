Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 567,568 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 16,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $3,313,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

