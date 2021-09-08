Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after buying an additional 317,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. 89,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,849. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

