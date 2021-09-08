Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,827 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,448,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.