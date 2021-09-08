Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,827 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,448,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

