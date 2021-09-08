Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.08. 27,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

