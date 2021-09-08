PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on October 13th

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3012 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
OTCMKTS:PIFFY opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76.
About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk
