Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading Down 4.8%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 12,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 10,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name.

