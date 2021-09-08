PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PVH were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PVH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. raised their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Shares of PVH opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.