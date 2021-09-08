PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.95. 1,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42. PVH has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

