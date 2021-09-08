Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Issued By William Blair

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.06 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

