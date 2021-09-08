Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07).

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $75.82 on Monday. Chewy has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,791.00, a PEG ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.